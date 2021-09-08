ADLINK Launches Edge Vision Analytics (EVA) Software Development Kit (SDK) to Accelerate Edge AI Vision

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

ADLINK Technology released EVA SDK, an edge vision analytics software designed to help users build a POC for AI-enabled machine vision solutions within two weeks.

EVA SDK includes a no-code graphical user interface (GUI) and support for 10+ types of cameras, field-ready plugins, ONNX runtime, TensorRT, and OpenVINO for suitable AI inference validation. EVA SDK’s integrated development environment (IDE) is currently built into ADLINK's NEON series AI smart cameras and EOS series AI vision systems for AI-enabled machine vision project development.

Benefits of EVA SDK:

Allows developers to select from more than 10 cameras, with no requirement to learn camera APIs

Simplifies integration with drag-and-drop GUI, allowing ideal switching of image sources, image processing adjustment, and AI models

Supports review function of each step from image capturing, image pre-processing to AI inference, so that users can verify and debug if necessary

Quality edge AI vision solutions with ADLINK-verified open-source plugins

Enables flexible, optimized configuration for higher cost efficiency

Using EVA SDK, developers can build an AI vision application quickly without AI expertise. Currently, EVA SDK benefits applications ranging from safety AI, behavior analysis for SOP compliance, object detection, and object classification, which are all tasks typically required by smart factories, such as in semiconductor, electronics, and automobile manufacturing.

ADKINK now offers a new Fast AI PoC Kit including the all-in-one NEON AI smart camera with necessary accessories for EVA SDK, to help customers shorten the integration time for hardware and software, as well as reduce AI vision PoC development time and effort. EVA SDK will continue to release more reference codes to support more edge AI applications.

ADLINK provides application-oriented, ready-to-develop AI models to manufacturers. EVA SDK and other ADLINK leading edge solutions help manufacturers develop their own computing capabilities.

