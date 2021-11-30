Embedded Computing Design

Paragon Software Announces Availability of Paragon File System SDK for Embedded Developers

November 30, 2021

Paragon Software announced the Paragon File System a new, AUTOSAR compliant file system designed with flash memory in mind. Focusing on the longevity and performance of flash memory, the solution fits a range of hardware, from low-resource IoT devices to heavy automotive virtual cockpits.

Paragon Software has provided commercial implementations for a range of existing file systems and operating systems, including pre-OS environments such as UEFI. Paragon FS is designed to meet the needs of the automotive industry, IoT, and autonomous industrial systems that need a configurable, adaptable, modular, and certifiable file system with a focus on flash longevity and performance. 
 
Paragon FS was developed from scratch, and its architecture complies with the requirements of Realtime OSes. The file system is a hgh-performance, low wear, fail-safe, data-critical filesystem for embedded use with flash memory. Paragon FS consists of independent modules, so that unneeded modules do not increase the footprint or affect performance. Additionally, Paragon FS has modules like VFS and various levels of cache to fine-tune performance to integrate into OSes and pre-OS environments.
 
Paragon FS provides performance similar to modern file systems, with specific requirements necessary for supporting embedded flash memory.
 
Per the company, Paragon FS has passed comprehensive internal quality assurance and test procedures for file system implementations. This process includes over 160,000 tests developed by Paragon Software over the past two decades for its thousands of commercial embedded customers. Paragon Software used the same proprietary quality assurance process so that its open-source NTFS3 implementation runs smoothly in Linux Kernel 5.15 and future versions of Linux, where Paragon Software serves the role of an NTFS3 code Maintainer. 
 
The Paragon File System SDK package is currently available for developers to integrate with their embedded solution. Included with the package are binary libraries for x86 and ARM architectures, a developer guide, Paragon FS API reference manuals, and the source code for a FUSE-based Linux implementation of Paragon FS as an integration example. In addition to the simple FUSE integration, a QNX Resource Manager implementation is also available for Paragon FS.

Paragon Software has assisted its existing customers with Paragon FS integration into Linux, QNX, and other Real Time operating systems. Customers are free to either perform Paragon FS integration on their own, based on the Paragon FS SDK package, or choose to have Paragon Software complete the Paragon FS integration. In the latter case, Paragon Software offers full test coverage for the entire Paragon FS integration with the customer's environment.

 

