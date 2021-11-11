Toposens Launches ECHO ONE DK, Ultrasonic Echolocation Sensor for 3D Collision Avoidance

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

The industrial grade sensor development kit, called ECHO ONE DK, is the next level development based on the company's 3D ultrasonic technology, which is designed to mimic a bat's echolocation techniques.

Unlike existing sensor technologies that can be negatively impacted by lighting conditions or moisture (such as fog), Toposens' ECHO ONE DK uses echolocation to generate robust, real-time 3D echo location data to guide autonomous systems across a variety of applications. The performance of this 3D ultrasonic sensor is robust in harsh environments (featuring the IP67 protection rating), as it is dirt tolerant and not affected by dust, smoke, and mist.

The goal of the ECHO ONE DK is next-level Robotic Safety. Offering solutions to shortcomings of existing, typically optical range-finding technologies through best-in-class 3D object detection (such as detecting forklifts forks in 3D space), makes the ECHO ONE DK suitable for the development of reliable 3D collision avoidance. The ECHO ONE DK features 3D multi-object detection of complex and transparent objects in an ultra-short operating range from 20cm up to 3m. It offers an ultra-wide Field-of-View of up to 180° in ultra-short range and up to 110° at 3m.

Its low power consumption of 2.2 W supports a long robot uptime, and it is fully certified according to CE, FCC and IP67 regulation. For ideal integration, this DK comes with a CAN and USB interface and the following software packages: Toposens Sensor Library (C++-Library), ROS Implementation Package, Cross-Platform Toposens 3D Visualizer. To ensure the highest possible standard of all hardware and software components integrated into the sensor ecosystem, Toposens is partnering with companies such as Infineon, Murata, and Nvidia, which supply parts including the XENSIVTM MEMS microphones, passive components, and post-processing computation platforms.

