THine’s 13MP UVC Camera Kit Runs on Windows, Linux, Mac, Android, Raspberry Pi, and Jetson Platforms

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by THine

THine Solutions, Inc. announced it has validated the THEIA-CAM THSCU101 13-MegaPixel Phase-Detection Auto-Focus (PDAF) USB Video Class (UVC) camera kit performs on Windows, Linux, Mac, Android, Raspberry Pi, and Jetson platforms through the USB port.

Applications for the THSCU101 include:

Medical scopes

AR glasses

Barcode readers

Vision assistive devices

Drones

Surveillance cameras

Biometric devices

Body cams

USB webcams

Surgical microscopes

Machine vision systems

The THSCU101 Kit is based on THine’s THP7312 image signal processor (ISP), Sony’s IMX258 13MP CMOS PDAF image sensor, and Cypress’ EZ-USB® CX3 USB 3.0 camera controller. The kit provides users with optimized ISP and USB control firmware, reference circuit schematics, and scalability for high image quality in production.

Having been designed for the delivering of high resolution performance, such as 1080p and 4K Ultra HD, the THEIA-CAM adds PDAF technology that provides an auto-focus functionality that is preferred for live video streaming.

The Kit’s single 35 mm x 36 mm (1.38 inches x 1.42 inches) board allows flexible integration, and the ISP firmware compensates for CMOS Camera Module variations to achieve perfect unit-to-unit image quality in production.

The image quality of THEIA-CAM is well-optimized with performance exceeding the iPhone12 image quality in several areas as described in the following report: thinesolutions.com.

For more information, visit thinesolutions.com.