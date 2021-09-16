Product of the Week: Bosch Sensortec Application Board 3.0

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Blog

The heart of IoT is edge sensors, where analog signals begin their transformation into digital information. But there’s no such thing as a one-size-fits-all sensor; choosing which type is best suited for your application and how it will perform in real-world environments requires extensive evaluation before official development can even begin.

Unless you can review multiple sensors in quick yet detailed succession.

The Bosch Sensortec Application Board 3.0 is a “sensor-independent” rapid prototyping platform that, as it turns out, is designed for plug-and-play assessment of the company’s sensors and solutions. In this case, sensor independence means that users can try out any of Bosch Sensortec’s environmental sensors, motion sensors, and smart sensor systems on a common platform that integrates an Arm Cortex-M4F-based Nordic Semiconductor nRF52840 Bluetooth 5.0 SoC, housed on a u-blox NINA-B302 module.

The Application Board 3.0 pairs with a variety of small form factor “shuttle boards” that contain Bosch Sensortec solutions such as:

BMX160 Absolute Orientation Sensor

BMA456 and BMA400 Accelerometers

BME680 Gas Sensor

BME280 Humidity Sensor

BMI270, BMI088, and BMI085 IMUs

BMM150 Magnetometer

BMP388 Pressure Sensor

BHI260AP Smart Sensor System

This versatility makes the 37 mm x 47 mm x 7 mm Application Board 3.0 a great starting point for smart home, wearables, and Industry 4.0 designs.

The Bosch Sensortec Application Board 3.0 in Action

Designed for maximum ease of use, Bosch Sensortec shuttle boards plug into the application board via two sets of 7-pin headers. Since these shuttle boards are identical in almost every way save the onboard sensor(s), the Application Board 3.0 software recognizes the shuttle boards as soon as they are connected and can configure the host according to the sensor parameters.

The Application 3.0 board is supports user memory in the form of 256 KB RAM, 1 MB internal flash, and 2 GB of external flash memory to aid with the systems native data logging and plotting capabilities. Such data can be transmitted to a host or development PC over BLE, Bluetooth 5.0, or USB 2.0 connections, and then accessed via PC software like Desktop Development or COINES. Aside from application development based on captured data, the IDEs offer a simplified GUI for tuning sensors, troubleshooting, and debugging development issues as well.

Perhaps best of all, the Application Board 3.0 is certified and compliant with networking directives and other standards from multiple international regions, including CE, RoHS, China RoHS, FCC, IC, VCCI, SRRC and NCC. This level of attention to commercial-grade design allows developers to transition from prototype to production in no time.

Getting Started:

Bosch’s Sensortec Sensor Prototyping Platform offers a user guide for the Application Board 3.0, which is available now. An application note is also provided for additional information on datalogging tools. The Bosch Sensortec Community is also available for users to share and discuss sensor solutions from Bosch Sensortec.

To get started with the board, purchase one from major distributors for roughly USD $75, or check out the additional resources below.

Additional Information: