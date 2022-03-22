Forlinx Releases OK3568-C Development Board Based on Rockchip RK3568

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by FORLINX Embedded

OK3568-C single board computer (SBC) is populated with SoM FET3568-C on carrier board by four ultra thin connectors and ensures the SoM source is available to achieve users' fast evaluation purpose. The OK3568-C is designed with ESC solution which simplifies designing reference to help users to shorten their product time-to-market.

Display I/F:

HDMI 2.0 up to 1080p120 or 4096×2304 @ 60Hz (4Kp60)

eDP 1.3 up to 2560×1600 @ 60Hz

single-channel LVDS up to 1280×800

LCD RGB888 up to 1280×800 multiplexed with SPI0, SPI2, UART3, UART4, UART5 and UART7.

single-channel MIPI-DSI up to 1080p60

Camera I/F:

1x MIPI-CSI connector tested with OV13850 camera sensor

Audio:

1x stereo headphone output

1x 1.3W class D amplifier output

1x MIC input

Connectivity:

2x Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 interfaces

On-board AzureWare AW-CM358SM module with dual-band Wi-Fi 5, BT5.0.

Optional 4G/5G modem via M.2 socket; Tested with EM05-CE 4G modem (compatible with EC20), RM500U-CN 5G modem

USB:

2x USB 2.0 host Type-A ports

1x USB 3.0 Type-A port, USB 2.0 OTG "contained in USB 3.0 port, and can be used as slave mode for OS image flashing and ADB debugging".

Expansion:

M.2 Key-B socket (USB 3.0/2.0) for 4G/5G module expanding;

PCIe 2.1 x1 socket multiplexed with SATA

PCIe x4 socket, PCIe 3.0 which can also be configured as 2 PCIe x1.

3x UART, 2x SPI, 1x I2C

2x CAN FD

For more information, visit forlinx.net