Embedded Computing Design

Forlinx Releases OK3568-C Development Board Based on Rockchip RK3568

By Chad Cox

Embedded Computing Design

March 22, 2022

News

Image Provided by FORLINX Embedded

OK3568-C single board computer (SBC) is populated with SoM FET3568-C on carrier board by four ultra thin connectors and ensures the SoM source is available to achieve users' fast evaluation purpose. The OK3568-C is designed with ESC solution which simplifies designing reference to help users to shorten their product time-to-market.

Display I/F:

  •     HDMI 2.0 up to 1080p120 or 4096×2304 @ 60Hz (4Kp60)
  •     eDP 1.3 up to 2560×1600 @ 60Hz
  •     single-channel LVDS up to 1280×800
  •     LCD RGB888 up to 1280×800 multiplexed with SPI0, SPI2, UART3, UART4, UART5 and UART7.
  •     single-channel MIPI-DSI up to 1080p60

Camera I/F:

  • 1x MIPI-CSI connector tested with OV13850 camera sensor

Audio:

  • 1x stereo headphone output
  • 1x 1.3W class D amplifier output
  • 1x MIC input

Connectivity:

  •    2x Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 interfaces
  •    On-board AzureWare AW-CM358SM module with dual-band Wi-Fi 5, BT5.0.
  •    Optional 4G/5G modem via M.2 socket; Tested with EM05-CE 4G modem (compatible with EC20), RM500U-CN 5G modem

USB:

  • 2x USB 2.0 host Type-A ports 
  • 1x USB 3.0 Type-A port, USB 2.0 OTG "contained in USB 3.0 port, and can be used as slave mode for OS image flashing and ADB debugging".

Expansion:

  •    M.2 Key-B socket (USB 3.0/2.0) for 4G/5G module expanding;
  •    PCIe 2.1 x1 socket multiplexed with SATA
  •    PCIe x4 socket, PCIe 3.0 which can also be configured as 2 PCIe x1.
  •    3x UART, 2x SPI, 1x I2C
  •    2x CAN FD

For more information, visit forlinx.net

FORLINX Embedded

NO 2699 Xiangyang North Street
Baoding, Hebei
Website
Email
86-321-3102650 EXT. 3

