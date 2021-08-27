Dev Kit Weekly: Sfera Labs Exo Sense Pi

Video

The Exo Sense Pi is designed around a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, which features a 64-bit, quad-core Arm Cortex-A72-based BCM2711 applications processor from Broadcom, a choice of DDR4 SDRAM and eMMC flash capacities, and an optional 2.4/5 GHz wireless antenna. The Exo Sense Pi limits those options somewhat as all versions of the platform are equipped with wireless and 1 GB or 2 GB of RAM, and SKUs with 8 GB or 16 GB of eMMC or a “Lite” version with none.

But what makes the Exo Sense Pi different is that, unlike any Raspberry Pi, its ready for deployment in indoor residential and commercial applications like asset tracking, environmental monitoring, access and voice control, and more. That’s made possible by a cornucopia of sensors, including integrated Sensirion temperature, humidity, and air quality sensors, T.I. ambient light sensor, Panasonic PIR motion sensor, and a TDK microphone. A piezo electric buzzer and LED are also present, and an earthquake sensor module can be included as well.

It’s pretty impressive you can get all that from a Raspberry Pi. And, thanks to the robustness, you even get a year warranty from Sfera Labs.

But it's not free. An Exo Sense Pi will set you back 245 euros, or around $290 US, plus tax.

Well, that's it for this week's Dev Kit Weekly, and we hope whether or not you win the Exo Sense Pi that you're able to put low-cost kits to great use in IoT apps, whether that's prototyping or actual deployment!