Keysight, element14 Offer Community Chance to Review Test Suite

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

The element14 RoadTest is a product review program that provides objective opinions about product quality, ease of use, and performance.

The ideal Roadtester for Keysight Smart Bench Essentials is an undergraduate electronics university and engineering lab that needs smart, connected test instruments that integrate platform, lab, and cloud.

Each of two selected Roadtesters will receive:

InfiniiVision oscilloscope

Waveform Function Generator

Digital Multimeter

Triple-Outlet DC power supply.

element14 is accepting Roadtester applications until January 24, 2022, and will be announce their selections on January 31, 2022. Roadtesters will then have 60 days to write a product review and post it to element14.

Interested parties can apply here: https://community.element14.com/products/roadtest/rt/roadtests/555/keysight_smart_bench#pifragment-4100=4&pifragment-4106=7.