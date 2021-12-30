Embedded Computing Design

Keysight, element14 Offer Community Chance to Review Test Suite

By Chad Cox

Embedded Computing Design

December 30, 2021

News

The element14 RoadTest is a product review program that provides objective opinions about product quality, ease of use, and performance.

The ideal Roadtester for Keysight Smart Bench Essentials is an undergraduate electronics university and engineering lab that needs smart, connected test instruments that integrate platform, lab, and cloud.

Each of two selected Roadtesters will receive:

  • InfiniiVision oscilloscope
  • Waveform Function Generator
  • Digital Multimeter
  • Triple-Outlet DC power supply.

element14 is accepting Roadtester applications until January 24, 2022, and will be announce their selections on January 31, 2022. Roadtesters will then have 60 days to write a product review and post it to element14.

Interested parties can apply here: https://community.element14.com/products/roadtest/rt/roadtests/555/keysight_smart_bench#pifragment-4100=4&pifragment-4106=7.

 

Subscribe
Featured Companies

Newark Element 14

33190 Collection Center Drive
Chicago, IL 60693-0331
Website
Email
1 800 463 9275

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

1400 Fountaingrove Parkway
Santa Rosa, CA 95403-1738
Website

More from Chad

Categories
Debug & Test
Debug & Test - Code Analysis Tools
Debug & Test - Oscilloscopes, Analyzers & Generators
Debug & Test - Probes & Debuggers
Analog & Power
Image Courtesy of Infineon
Infineon Announced a New Single-Channel Gate Driver Family

December 30, 2021

MORE
Healthcare
Knowles Partners with Lucid Hearing to Enable Hearing Aid Premium Audio Performance

December 29, 2021

MORE
Storage
Product of the Week: InnoDisk’s 10GbE LAN M.2 Module

December 21, 2021

MORE
Processing
Kandou Delivers USB-C Multiprotocol Retimer Product Family for USB4 Support

December 23, 2021

MORE