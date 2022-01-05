Lattice FPGAs Power Next-Generation Lenovo Edge/AI Experiences

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation announced that its Lattice CrossLink™-NX FPGAs and AI-optimized software solutions power Lenovo’s latest ThinkPad X1 portfolio. The Lenovo ThinkPad portfolio uses a fully-integrated client hardware and software solution from Lattice to deliver advanced user experiences including immersive engagement, privacy, and collaboration without sacrificing performance or battery life.

The end-to-end Lattice solution powering the latest Lenovo ThinkPad X1 portfolio announced at CES 2022 is composed of:

Lattice CrossLink-NX FPGAs : Built on the Lattice Nexus™ platform, CrossLink-NX FPGAs deliver low power consumption, small form factor, reliability, and performance that developers need to create embedded vision and AI solutions for Compute, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer applications.

: Built on the Lattice Nexus™ platform, CrossLink-NX FPGAs deliver low power consumption, small form factor, reliability, and performance that developers need to create embedded vision and AI solutions for Compute, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer applications. Lattice sensAI™ solution stack: The Lattice sensAI solution stack, a 2022 CES Innovation Awards Honoree, provides ready-to-use AI/ML tools, IP cores, hardware platforms, reference designs and demos, custom design services, and access to Glance by Mirametrix, which design teams need to develop and bring new edge devices to market quickly.

Glance by Mirametrix attention-sensing software is an application layer technology enabling added functionality for security and privacy, digital well-being, intelligent collaboration, and productivity, leading a new generation of natural human-computer interaction innovations in Consumer and Automotive markets.

