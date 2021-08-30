Embedded Computing Design

How the Chip Shortage Will Drive Innovation & How AI Can Help

By Embedded Insiders

August 30, 2021

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Brandon and Rich discuss the global chip shortage and the difference between price gouging, tough luck, and a need for innovation.

 

Then Rich sits down with Russell Klein, Program Director for Siemens EDA, who will be keynoting at Embedded Computing Design’s virtual AI Day on September 9th. We all know we need AI at the edge, but can that edge be battery powered?

Later, Tiera Oliver dives deeper into the chip shortage to discover just what makes semiconductor manufacturing so complex and time consuming. After learning the answer to that question – Atomic-Level Deposition – she touches base with researchers at Argonne National Laboratories who are leveraging open-source AI to accelerate the process.

Tune in.

Featured Companies

Siemens

Argonne National Laboratory

