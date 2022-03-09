Embedded Computing Design

Ultra-Smallest Computer Drives AI Facial Recognition Applications

March 09, 2022

Whitepaper


In recent years, with the development of high-performance low-power x86 processors, there have been more appealing miniaturized personal computers from NUC to compute stick (Stick PC), which has become a trend and has also attracted the attention of everyone. What’s more, there is no shortage of applications that introduce it into the field of industrial control, such as facial recognition systems. However, in addition to the limited size of such products and the inability to provide a complete I/O interface, if the product line is discontinued, customers will also face the risk of being out of stock.

Ready to view and download this whitepaper?













Read our Privacy Policy to understand what data we collect, why we collect it, and what we do with it. You may receive a request for your feedback from OpenSystems Media.

Featured Companies

DFI Inc.

960 Riverside Parkway, Suite 10
West Sacremento, CA 95605
Website
AI & Machine Learning
Applications and Benefits of Edge AI

March 8, 2022

MORE
Automotive
Next Level Electric: Connecting Electric Vehicles to the Cloud

March 8, 2022

MORE
Consumer
CEVA Extends Wi-Fi Portfolio with Wi-Fi 6/6E IP for the Access Point Market

March 4, 2022

MORE
Networking & 5G
Spirent Showcases Industry-First Ethernet Validation with 400G and 800G Test Platforms

March 8, 2022

MORE