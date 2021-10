Paper Mills Press On With AI Visual Inspection

Thanks to AI-based computer vision, paper mills have entered the digital era. AI-assisted papermaking and visual inspection are modernizing quality control. What used to take months of manual labor can now be automated for more efficient and profitable operations.

In this article, developers will learn:

How AI-based computer vision can automate diverse machinery processes

About an IoT platform that executes complex tasks—easing the burden on human resources

What deep-learning AI can do to transform real-time quality control across industries