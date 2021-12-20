AONDevices’ New Always-On Edge AI Processor Enables Advanced Capabilities for Emerging Voice, Audio and Sensor Applications

AONDevices, Inc. announced that engineering samples of its new AON1100 Edge AI processor are now available, enabling sensing capabilities in battery-powered, always-on devices that need to support local wake words, voice commands, sound event detection, context detection, and sensor fusion.

Per the company, the AON1100 is the industry’s first and only ultra-low power, multi-modal solution that enables the simultaneous, accurate recognition of multiple voice commands and sound events – such as a baby crying or a car backfiring – using a single microphone.

The AON1100 also simultaneously detects specific motion patterns, such as walking or falling. When used in phones, headsets, wearables, game controllers, vehicles, or smart home appliances, the AON1100 enables natural human-machine interface at the device level without sending any data to the cloud.

AON1100 features two cores, AONVoice and AONSens, which are based on AONDevices’ proprietary neural network technology. According to the company, ONVoice delivers 90% accuracy in 0 dB SNR conditions. Including front-end processing and all required memory, AONVoice core consumes less than 150µW proven in 40nm ULP silicon. This power is measured in 100% constant speech conditions.

AONDevices is a partner of the tinyML Foundation – a global industry group focused on nurturing the fast-growing branch of ultra-low power ML technologies and approaches at the edge – and embraces the vision set forth by the organization.

Engineering samples of the AON1100 chip are available now. AONVoice and AONSens cores are also available for licensing as IP cores for integration in an SoC to high-volume customers.

AONDevices will demonstrate its AON1100 Edge AI processor at CES 2022 from January 5-8 in Las Vegas at booth #61709 in Eureka Park.

