Neurala and Azena Collaborate to Deliver More Affordable AI for Smart Cameras

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Neurala, the leader in vision AI software, announced a partnership with Azena, an open platform and marketplace for AI-enabled video analytics solutions. Neurala’s edge-friendly vision AI software will be deployed as a part of Azena’s marketplace of plug-and-play AI applications to enable developers, integrators, and end users to create and update custom AI models directly on smart cameras.

Azena is designed to accelerate the speed of innovation for security cameras and applications by connecting camera manufacturers, SoC providers, application developers, VMS providers, and systems integrators. As a part of this, the Azena Application Store was created to give businesses, systems integrators, end users and app developers access to a wide variety of apps that add intelligence to Azena platform-compatible cameras. Now, through the Neurala VIA Inspector app, users can deploy personalized AI models to solve company-specific use cases that would otherwise have required investments in time, money, and hardware. Use case examples include: Assigned parking verification, hot desking and space occupancy monitoring in office environments, and check out efficiency monitoring in retail settings.

Neurala’s VIA Inspector app is now available in the Azena marketplace and can be tried, at no cost, for up to 30 days. Powered by Neurala’s patented Lifelong-DNN technology, a deep learning framework that allows learning on almost any device, the new product supports the development or updating of custom AI models, directly on a smart camera, without specialized knowledge or additional hardware required. Users access the app through a browser, define the objects of interest to inspect or monitor, and can train AI models directly on the camera or using an optional cloud service. Once the model has been trained, the inspection can be activated on the camera and the app will provide predictions from the model to the Azena IoT Gateway, ready to be consumed via various protocols, such as MQTT, RESTful interface, and more. These messages can then be incorporated into downstream business applications which can provide the associated remediation or reporting activity.

To download a 30-day trial license of the Neurala VIA Inspector app, visit: https://store.azena.com/shop/p/A_00140000

For more information, visit: https://www.neurala.com/tech and https://www.azena.com/

