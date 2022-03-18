MVTec, AAEON, and Basler Offer Joint Deep Learning Bundle

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

MVTec Software GmbH is partnering with AAEON Technology Inc. and Basler AG to provide an easy-to-use machine vision bundle with integrated deep learning technologies.

Named the “UP Squared Pro AI Vision Development Kit,” the bundle is ready to use upon delivery and is designed for a wide range of possible applications. “

The bundle combines the technologies of three partners: AAEON provides the UP Squared Pro system with AI Core XM, an AI acceleration module including two times an Intel Movidius Myriad X VPU, Basler supplies the plug-and-play USB 3.0 area scan camera pulse including matching accessories, and MVTec contributes the easy-to-use MERLIC 5 machine vision software with deep learning technologies such as anomaly detection and classification.

To maximize the use of the classification technology, users of the bundle can access MVTec's Deep Learning Tool software for data labeling. Soon users will also be able to update to MERLIC version 5.1 at no extra charge and benefit from additional features such as Deep OCR.

The bundle can serve as an optimal introductory deep learning package for all conceivable machine vision applications. Users can create a variety of machine vision applications via drag and drop. The focus is on gaining experience with deep learning technologies. At the same time, the bundle can be used at any time in productive systems—across all sectors, including electronics manufacturing, the food and beverage industry, and machine building.

This solution will be available from the AAEON webshop (https://up-shop.org/) starting May 3, 2022. Preorders will be possible beginning March 16, 2022.

For more information, visit: www.mvtec.com and www.merlic.com