Embedded Computing Design

MicroSys Partners with AI Chipmaker Hailo to Launch Embedded AI Platform

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 04, 2021

News

MicroSys Partners with AI Chipmaker Hailo to Launch Embedded AI Platform

MicroSys Electronics announced its partnership with AI chipmaker Hailo to launch its miriac AIP-LX2160A embedded platform hosting up to 5 integrated Hailo-8 AI accelerator modules.

The new edge server-grade AI solution is designed to enable high-performance and scalable AI inference capabilities at the edge. The application-ready AI platform offers industries a high bandwidth and power-efficient solution at the edge, benefiting a range of applications in Industry 4.0, automotive, heavy machinery, and more.

According to the company, the solution is powered by the NXP QorIQ Layerscape LX2160A high-throughput processor technology, which enables the miriac AIP-LX2160A to integrate multiple advanced Hailo-8 AI accelerators and offers processing performance and deep learning capabilities of up to 130 tera-operations per second (TOPS). Also, according to the company, the combined solution delivers AI computing performance across multiple standard NN benchmarks, including over 6000 Frames Per Second (FPS) on Resnet-50, over 5000 FPS on Mobilenet-V1 SSD and close to 1000 FPS on YOLOv5m.

Awarded the "Best AI and Vision Processor 2021" by the Edge AI and Vision Alliance, the automotive grade Hailo-8 offers up to 26 tera-operations per second (TOPS) at a typical power consumption of 2.5 W. The embedded platform, combining the Hailo-8 AI processor with MicroSys's Arm Cortex NXP Layerscape platforms, is designed to give customers the benefit of efficient AI implemented into their connected edge appliances for situational awareness and predictive maintenance analytics.

Typical markets for this new application-ready bundle include low-power IIoT and Industry 4.0 edge servers for predictive maintenance, collaborative robotics, video surveillance servers in infrastructures with distributed cameras, communication servers for autonomous vehicles in logistics and agriculture, and heavy equipment for construction, as well as edge servers in trains where multiple GigE Vision camera streams are analyzed with AI for increased safety and security.

The new application-ready AI starter kit comes replete with everything necessary for evaluation and development, including a carrier board, cable set and cooling solution. Developers will also have access to MicroSys's comprehensive AI toolchain and developer tools offered in Hailo's developer zone.

For more information about the miriac-AIP-LX2160A, visit: miriac-AIP-LX2160A product page.

Subscribe
Featured Companies

MicroSys Electronics

Website
Email
+49 (8104) 801-130

Hailo

94 Yigal Alon St
Tel Aviv,
Website
Email

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
AI & Machine Learning - Computer Vision & Speech Processing
IoT - Edge Computing
Analog & Power
Jeremy Cook (Screencap)
Visualizing a 3D Circuit World Through KiCad

October 4, 2021

MORE
Automotive
Knowles Precision Devices Introduces Custom Large Capacitor Assemblies

October 4, 2021

MORE
IoT
VersaLogic Releases Server-Class Computers for Embedded Applications

October 5, 2021

MORE
Open Source
Product of the Week: Bosch Sensortec Application Board 3.0

September 16, 2021

MORE