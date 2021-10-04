MicroSys Partners with AI Chipmaker Hailo to Launch Embedded AI Platform

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

MicroSys Electronics announced its partnership with AI chipmaker Hailo to launch its miriac AIP-LX2160A embedded platform hosting up to 5 integrated Hailo-8 AI accelerator modules.

The new edge server-grade AI solution is designed to enable high-performance and scalable AI inference capabilities at the edge. The application-ready AI platform offers industries a high bandwidth and power-efficient solution at the edge, benefiting a range of applications in Industry 4.0, automotive, heavy machinery, and more.



According to the company, the solution is powered by the NXP QorIQ Layerscape LX2160A high-throughput processor technology, which enables the miriac AIP-LX2160A to integrate multiple advanced Hailo-8 AI accelerators and offers processing performance and deep learning capabilities of up to 130 tera-operations per second (TOPS). Also, according to the company, the combined solution delivers AI computing performance across multiple standard NN benchmarks, including over 6000 Frames Per Second (FPS) on Resnet-50, over 5000 FPS on Mobilenet-V1 SSD and close to 1000 FPS on YOLOv5m.



Awarded the "Best AI and Vision Processor 2021" by the Edge AI and Vision Alliance, the automotive grade Hailo-8 offers up to 26 tera-operations per second (TOPS) at a typical power consumption of 2.5 W. The embedded platform, combining the Hailo-8 AI processor with MicroSys's Arm Cortex NXP Layerscape platforms, is designed to give customers the benefit of efficient AI implemented into their connected edge appliances for situational awareness and predictive maintenance analytics.



Typical markets for this new application-ready bundle include low-power IIoT and Industry 4.0 edge servers for predictive maintenance, collaborative robotics, video surveillance servers in infrastructures with distributed cameras, communication servers for autonomous vehicles in logistics and agriculture, and heavy equipment for construction, as well as edge servers in trains where multiple GigE Vision camera streams are analyzed with AI for increased safety and security.



The new application-ready AI starter kit comes replete with everything necessary for evaluation and development, including a carrier board, cable set and cooling solution. Developers will also have access to MicroSys's comprehensive AI toolchain and developer tools offered in Hailo's developer zone.

For more information about the miriac-AIP-LX2160A, visit: miriac-AIP-LX2160A product page.