emotion3D and onsemi Collaborate on Driver and Occupant Monitoring System Reference Design

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

emotion3D, a provider of camera-based automotive in-cabin analysis software, and onsemi, a provider of intelligent power and sensing technologies, announced a joint reference design for driver and occupant monitoring system (DOMS).

By combining driver and occupant monitoring in one camera, this design enables multiple safety capabilities and a next-level user experience. This allows automotive OEMs to deploy high-performance, low-cost, next-generation in-cabin imaging solutions that are designed to make driving safer and more enjoyable.



Based on emotion3D’s CABIN EYE AI software stack and the award-winning AR0820AT 8.3 MP image sensor from onsemi, this new DOMS solution not only replaces the single-task driver monitoring mono/IR camera, but also enables multiple use cases for safety and convenience by employing a single color/IR camera.



The high dynamic range of the AR0820AT image sensor handles challenging lighting conditions, and high sensitivity enhances performance in extreme low light conditions, which is suitable for in-cabin applications. The high-resolution camera also enables utilizing a wider field of view for a comprehensive analysis of the in-cabin space, so that multiple use cases can be implemented by Tier 1s and OEMs.



“With onsemi’s expertise in imagers and its extensive automotive experience, we are able to build this innovative single camera solution that is Euro NCAP and General Safety Regulation (GSR) 2019 ready,” said Florian Seitner, CEO at emotion3D. “Our powerful and versatile in-cabin analysis software stack covers a broad range of DOMS applications that will enable Tier 1s and OEMs to elevate user experience to a next level and to provide increased safety for all occupants. Our ultimate goal is to help achieve Vision Zero - no fatalities or heavy injuries in road accidents.”



emotion3D will be showcasing this reference design at CES 2022 in Las Vegas (Jan 5-8).

