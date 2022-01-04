Embedded Computing Design

Smart Eye Automotive Interior Sensing Named CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

January 04, 2022

Smart Eye announced that it has been named a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for Smart Eye Automotive Interior Sensing. The recognition comes ahead of CES 2022, happening Jan. 5-7 in Las Vegas, NV and digitally.

Smart Eye Automotive Interior Sensing combines the company’s driver monitoring system (DMS) with cabin monitoring to provide deep, human-centric insight into what is happening inside a vehicle. The system understands the state of the driver, the cabin and the backseat passengers, by detecting eye gaze, head movement, body posture, occupancy, activities, children, pets and objects. Powered by Affectiva’s Emotion AI, the solution also captures nuanced emotions, reactions and facial expressions.

In turn, Smart Eye enables OEMs and Tier 1s to build next generation vehicles that improve road safety by understanding dangerous driving behavior, and unlock features and services that enhance wellness, comfort, and entertainment.
 
Smart Eye Automotive Interior Sensing is a multi-modal solution built with computer vision, machine learning, and real-world automotive data. With a flexible camera position using the latest optical RGB and IR sensors, the system runs in real time on low-power embedded systems. 

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design

