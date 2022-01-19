Infineon Announces SEMPER Solutions Hub, Supporting SEMPER NOR Flash Memories

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Infineon Technologies AG announced additional development tools supporting the family of SEMPER NOR Flash devices.

With the SEMPER Solutions Hub, a one-stop portal with all the building blocks needed to integrate SEMPER NOR Flash into an application, developers can design safety-critical and inherently secured automotive, industrial, and communications systems.

Infineon’s SEMPER NOR Flash is the first non-volatile memory architected and designed for functional safety and SEMPER Secure was recently selected as a CES 2022 Innovation Award Honoree in the “Cybersecurity and Personal Privacy” category. For developers of smart and autonomous systems used for connected applications, high reliability and functional safety in the event of failure are critical to successful design.

The SEMPER Solutions Hub provides the development edge needed to accelerate the design process. The web portal offers access to software development kits (SDKs) containing production-grade drivers and application code examples. Additionally, it offers hardware kits for prototyping with microcontroller (MCU) system boards from both Infineon and third-party suppliers, MCUs, and available integrated development environments (IDEs). Supported architectures include the Infineon PSoC 6 and AURIX TC375, Raspberry Pi, and NVIDIA Jetson Nano.

Per the company, Infineon’s SEMPER NOR Flash meets or exceeds automotive quality requirements, and is ISO 26262 ASIL B-compliant, ASIL D-ready, and AEC-Q100 qualified. The device is also IEC-61508 SIL 2-ready for industrial applications. The devices leverage Infineon’s proprietary MIRRORBIT technology to store two-bits per cell, enabling higher density devices.

With up to 400 MBytes/s bandwidth, SEMPER NOR Flash offers the performance necessary for instant-on applications, including automotive instrument clusters, and industrial HMI systems. Infineon’s endurance flex architecture also allows individual partitions to be configured for 25 years data retention or for 1+ million P/E cycles. This allows a single device to be optimized for code storage, system data storage and data logging.

Developers can access the SEMPER Solutions Hub now. It features software, kits and tools, and links for access to both Infineon and third-party resources. SEMPER NOR Flash memory is available now in densities from 512 Mb to 2 Gb.

For more information, visit: www.infineon.com/semper-solutions-hub and www.infineon.com/semper.