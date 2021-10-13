Rambus Advances Server Memory Performance with the Industry’s First 5600 MT/s DDR5 Registering Clock Driver
October 13, 2021
News
Rambus Inc announced it is now sampling its 5600 MT/s 2nd-generation RCD chip to the major DDR5 memory module (RDIMM) suppliers.
According to the company, this new level of performance represents a 17% increase in data rate over the first-generation 4800 MT/s Rambus DDR5 RCD. Rambus is able to deliver 5600 MT/s performance at lower latency and power while optimizing timing parameters for improved RDIMM margins.
Per the company, with DDR5 memory, more intelligence can be built into the DIMMs enabling up to double the data rate and four times the capacity of DDR4 DIMMs, while at the same time reducing power and increasing memory efficiency. Rambus memory interface chips are working to achieve this new level of performance for next-generation servers.
More information here: DDR5 RCD