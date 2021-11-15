Product of the Week: Innodisk’s Ultra Temperature DDR4 DRAM Module

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Temperature constraints aren’t frequently discussed as a data bottleneck, but as more systems subjected to harsh environments are asked to join the IoT, that’s precisely what they are. It’s not uncommon, for example, for industrial or automotive embedded electronics to be subjected to temperatures as high as 125º C. In those instances, how do you ensure data integrity?

Ultra Temperature DDR4 DRAM modules from Innodisk.

This week’s Embedded Computing Design Product of the Week, Innodisk’s Ultra Temperature DDR4 DRAM modules, are designed from the ground up to withstand temperatures ranging from -40℃ to 125℃. But what the portfolio adds in temperature resiliency, it doesn’t sacrifice anywhere else – the modules still deliver up to 3200 MT/s data rates and 16 or 32 GB storage capacities.

Available in standard SODIMM or an ECC variant with single-error correction and detection, the DDR4 modules contain a number of features that allow them to withstand the harshest of environments. These start with a built-in thermal sensor that tracks component temperature, and continue with an anti-sulfuration layer that protects vulnerable device components from corrosive silver alloys.

Moving out from the device internals, the SODIMMs are strengthened at manufacturing with a side fill that helps resist thermal and mechanical stresses. The defenses are capped off by a 45µ” gold finger connectors that increase reliability in industrial applications that require 100 insertion cycles compared to standard 30µ” gold plates.

Ultra Temperature DDR4 DRAM modules in Action

Compliant with the AEC-Q200 automotive standard, Innodisk Ultra Temperature DDR4 DRAM modules have been verified by third-party testers against the rigors of tight, enclosed engine environments. They also meet the requirements of all relevant JEDEC standards, are CE/FCC certified, and RoHS compliant.

On the testing front, the DDR4 DRAM modules have met or exceeded the following:

Drop: International Safe Transit Association-1A (ITSA-1A)

International Safe Transit Association-1A (ITSA-1A) Thermal Shock & Vibration: MIL-STD-810G

MIL-STD-810G Bend Test: Electronic Industries Association of Japan-4072 (EIAJ-4072)

For added reliability, the ECC variants discussed above employ either Hamming Code or Triple Modular Redundancy so the modules can correct errors internally without requesting original data from an external source.

When paired with a 1.2V operating voltage and 1.18” stack height, these characteristics ensure the modules can support continuous high-speed data read/write in automotive, industrial automation, surveillance, and other applications that demand long-term continuous operation.

Getting Started with Innodisk Ultra Temperature DDR4 DRAM Modules:

Innodisk’s Ultra Temperature DDR4 DRAM series modules are available now for sample distribution. Find out more by visiting the Innodisk Ultra Temperature DDR4 webpage, submitting an inquiry online, or checking out the resources below.

