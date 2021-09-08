Kontron Updates its VX305C-40G and VX305H-40G Single Board Computers

Kontron, a global provider of IoT/Embedded Computing Technology (ECT), announced that as part of its ongoing support of the developing SOSA Technical Standard, it has upgraded the VX305C-40G 3U OpenVPX Single Board Computer (SBC) to align with SOSA Technical Standard Snapshot 3, released in July 2020.

This update replaces the mini-SATA Solid State Drive with a NVMe SSD with more suitable capacity. In addition, a new non-SOSA variant of the VX305H-40G is now available that offers additional industry-standard I/Os such as USB, SATA, general-purpose I/O, and XMC mapped pins.

In response to customer requests for better performance and greater flexibility from its SOSA-aligned products, Kontron has executed a mid-life update to its VX305C-40G I/O Intensive Single-Board Computer (SBC) and VX305H-40G Compute Intensive SBC.

The VX305C-40G has been updated to change the SATA III Solid State Drive (SSD) to a higher-performance and larger NVMe SSD. The new VX305C-40G design will offer a 4-lane PCI Express interface to the M.2-based NVMe drive. In addition, the default drive will increase to 260 Gigabytes, with larger sizes also available. According to the company, this change will increase SSD write performance by 166% and read performance by 314%.

A new non-SOSA aligned variant of the VX305H-40G is also now available. This new variant adds a P2 connector with an HDMI or Display Port++ video interface, SATA III storage port, two USB2, and one USB3 ports (with power), 1000BASE-T Ethernet, three GPIO signals, and 16 single-ended and 8 differential pairs of XMC I/O (X16s+X8d). This variant is ideal for applications that do not require SOSA™ alignment but which can benefit from 40 Gigabit Ethernet and a wide, 8-lane PCIe Gen3 Expansion Plane port.

The SOSA Technical Standard is being developed by the SOSA Consortium, a voluntary, consensus-based member consortium of The Open Group, a vendor-neutral technology standards organization. The SOSA Consortium is a government, industry, and academic alliance developing an open technical standard for sensors and C5ISR systems.

For more information, visit: www.kontron.com

