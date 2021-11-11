KLEVV Reveals New DDR5 Standard and Gaming Memory

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

KLEVV, a memory brand introduced by Essencore, announced the latest addition to its lineup of computer memory upgrades with new DDR5 memory series, including DDR5 standard memory and signature DDR5 series of overclocking/gaming RGB memory.

KLEVV DDR5 memory offers assurance of QVL testing with major motherboard brands’ Z690 platforms that support the latest Intel 12th Generation ‘Alder Lake’ Core Processors.



KLEVV DDR5 standard desktop memory (U-DIMM) will adopt SK Hynix chips and will first launch in a 16GB capacity with JEDEC standard frequencies of 4,800MHz CL40-40-40 at a power-efficient 1.1V. KLEVV DDR5 standard desktop memory kits have passed QVL testing with Z690 motherboards from leading partners including ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, and MSI, assuring compatibility for PC builders. Per the company, larger capacity 32GB modules and standard memory for laptops (SO-DIMM) will follow soon.



Arriving 2022, KLEVV DDR5 overclocking/gaming memory series continues the design of current CRAS XR RGB, with the addition of a new white color tone to its RGB lighting effects; ideal for enthusiasts looking to bring a spark of speed and intense color into their gaming builds. KLEVV DDR5 overclocking/gaming memory series will feature speeds of up to 6,400MHz. Exact specifications will be announced at the time of launch.



DDR5 is the latest memory standard soon to be adopted by the PC ecosystem. Its key upgrades are larger capacities and considerably faster speeds compared to previous generation DDR technologies. The new standard incorporates Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) and On-Die Error Correcting Code (ODECC) technology on the DIMM for the first time, allowing KLEVV to tailor its memory designs for improved power efficiency, stability, and overclocking effectiveness.



KLEVV DDR5 standard memory will be put into production by the end of Q4 2021, while its DDR5 overclocking/gaming memory series will be introduced in early 2022. Users may choose the latest DDR5 lineups to go with the next-gen DDR5 platforms.



For more information, visit: www.KLEVV.com



To watch KLEVV DDR5 video at https://bit.ly/3c2tXe4

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack. More from Tiera