KIOXIA Advances Development of UFS Ver. 3.1 Embedded Flash Memory Devices with QLC Technology

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

KIOXIA America, Inc. announced the launch of its Universal Flash Storage (UFS)* Ver. 3.1 embedded flash memory devices with 4-bit-per-cell, quadruple-level cell (QLC) technology.

For applications needing high density, such as smartphones, KIOXIA QLC technology enables the capability to achieve the highest densities available in a single package.

The new 512 Gigabyte** QLC UFS PoC (Proof of Concept) devices utilize the company’s 1 Terabit** BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory with QLC technology, for potential larger Terabyte scale QLC UFS density offerings in the future. The new device is designed to meet the increasing performance and density requirements of mobile applications driven by higher resolution images, 5G networks, 4K plus video, and the like.

KIOXIA is now sampling its 512 Gigabyte QLC UFS PoC devices to OEM customers.

For more information, visit: www.kioxia.com.

Notes:

1: Source: KIOXIA Corporation, as of February 2013.

*Universal Flash Storage (UFS) is a product category for a class of embedded memory products built to the JEDEC UFS standard specification.

The samples are POC devices under development and have some feature limitations. Furthermore, specifications of the devices are subject to change without prior notice.

Read and write speed may vary depending on the host device, read and write conditions, and file size.

**In every mention of a KIOXIA product: Product density is identified based on the density of memory chip(s) within the Product, not the amount of memory capacity available for data storage by the end user. Consumer-usable capacity will be less due to overhead data areas, formatting, bad blocks, and other constraints, and may also vary based on the host device and application. For details, please refer to applicable product specifications. The definition of 1KB = 2^10 bytes = 1,024 bytes. The definition of 1Gb = 2^30 bits = 1,073,741,824 bits. The definition of 1GB = 2^30 bytes = 1,073,741,824 bytes. 1Tb = 2^40 bits = 1,099,511,627,776 bits.

