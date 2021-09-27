Innodisk Announces the First Industrial-Grade PCIe 4.0 SSDs for 5G and AIoT

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Innodisk introduced the first industrial-grade PCIe 4.0 SSDs built to handle challenging conditions, such as the high temperatures of outdoor and industrial settings.



PCIe 4.0 is designed to increase the maximum capacity to 4TB, double the bandwidth, and raise the speed to 16 GT/s which is twice that of PCIe Gen3. Although third-generation PCIe offered only minimal speed increases over the SATA III for storage applications, it did provide full forward and backward compatibility. PCIe 4.0 retains that coveted compatibility while also adding noticeable speed increases.



The recently announced industrial-grade PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe SSD series features 112-layer 3D TLC technology, offers temperature tolerance from -40 to 85℃, supports AES-256 encryption, and is compliant with TCG OPAL 2.0. This new series also utilizes NVMe technology that provides a performance boost and other technological advancements encompassed in NVMe. Another feature is the Namespace technology, which delivers suitable read and write efficiency and a longer SSD lifetime.



Innodisk is bringing its industrial expertise to the table and plans to implement Namespace technology for its future releases and upgrade its industrial-grade solutions.

Per the company, PCIe 4.0 is a relatively new technology, system integrators, and industry experts are keeping their eye on future developments, providing plenty of room for early entry into this opportunity. To meet those demands, Innodisk offers the following PCIe Gen4x4 SSDs, slated for sample distribution in October 2021 and will offer stable long-term supply:

M.2 2280 4TE (256-2TB)

M.2 2280 4TG-P (256-2TB)

M.2 2280 4TG2-P (128-4TB)

For more information, visit: www.innodisk.com/en/newsDetail/innodisk-announces-the-first-industrial-grade-pcie-40-ssds-turbocharging-5g-and-aiot

