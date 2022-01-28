G.SKILL Releases Extreme Low Latency DDR5-6400 CL32 Memory Kit
January 28, 2022
G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd., manufacturer of extreme performance memory and gaming peripherals, announced the launch of an extremely low-latency, high-speed DDR5-6400 CL32 32GB (2x16GB) memory kit under the Trident Z5 family memory series.
The memory kit is designed for the latest 12th Gen Intel Core desktop processors and Intel Z690 chipset motherboards.
The ultra-low latency DDR5-6400 CL32-39-39-102 memory kit operates at 1.40V with 32GB (2x16GB) kit capacity. Equipped with tight timings, the memory specification represents the next step of the Trident Z5 family flagship performance. The screenshot below shows this memory kit validated on the Intel Core™ i7-12700K processor and ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboard.
The DDR5-6400 CL32 32GB (2x16GB) memory kits under the Trident Z5 and Trident Z5 RGB series is available now via G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners.
For more information, visit: www.gskill.com
