G.SKILL Announces Flagship Trident Z5 Family DDR5 Memory

G.SKILL International Enterprise, manufacturer of memory and gaming peripherals, announced the newest DDR5 memory, the Trident Z5 RGB and Trident Z5 series, for the upcoming next-gen Intel platform.

Designed for flagship performance and engineered with high-quality, hand-screened memory ICs, the Trident Z5 family DDR5 memory kits will launch at speeds up to DDR5-6400. At the peak of the memory specification stack stands the ultra-low-latency DDR5-6400 CL36-36-36-76 16GBx2 memory kit, constructed with high-performance Samsung DDR5 memory ICs.

At speeds up to DDR5-6400, the Trident Z5 family memory kits are engineered with high-quality, hand-screened DDR5 ICs to achieve ideal memory performance. The Trident Z5 RGB and Trident Z5 series DDR5 memory kits are suitable for ultra-high performance on next-gen DDR5 platforms.

The new Trident Z5 family incorporates hypercar elements into the Trident heatspreader design, creating a sleek and futuristic exterior. Featuring a black brushed aluminum strip inset into a smooth metallic silver or powdered matte black body, and topped with a sleek piano black top bar on the Trident Z5 series or a translucent RGB light bar optimized for smooth lighting on the Trident Z5 RGB series, the Trident Z5 family memory kits are ideal for any PC build themes.

Trident Z5 RGB series feature a completely redesigned RGB light bar with hypercar-like design elements for a sleeker and streamlined appearance. Customize the RGB lighting and enable lighting effects via the G.SKILL Trident Z Lighting Control software, or sync the module lighting with other system components through supported third party motherboard software.

Designed to utilize the faster frequency speed and boost data transfer rate, each DDR5 IC is implemented with twice the amount of banks and bank groups, as well as a doubled burst length, at 32 banks across 8 banks with a burst length of 16. Per the company, combined with a module layout comprised of two 32-bit sub-channels, DDR5 memory is capable of delivering more data than DDR4.

Additionally, DDR5 memory modules are built with an on-board PMIC (power management integrated circuit) chip, allowing better granular power control and reliable power delivery to improve signal integrity at high frequency speeds.

Trident Z5 and Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 memory kits will be available via G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners by November 2021.

For more information, visit: www.gskill.com

To watch the Trident Z5 series trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bqgqI60cNEI​​​​​​

