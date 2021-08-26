sureCore Meets Demands for Ultra-Low Power Memory Solutions

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

sureCore, the ultra-low power memory provider, announced their low voltage SRAM and Register File memory solutions. According to the company, their SRAM IP is designed to cut memory power requirements by up to 50%.

The SRAM EverOn product family provides extended operation to near-threshold voltages, the practical limit being the bit cell retention voltage. The MiniMiser Register File family offers ultra-low voltage operation and is designed to track the minimum operating voltage delivered by the logic.

According to Paul Wells, sureCore’s CEO, the low power memory solutions,"cut operational power when only low levels of computing are required. We already have signed licensing deals with more in the pipeline as we are the solution that designers of next generation, intelligent, battery-powered devices realise that they need. To support this increase in business, we are recruiting more engineers who should have 10 years or more experience in memory design as, in addition to our already developed IP, we are always enhancing it and developing new memory-oriented technologies. Plus, we also offer a custom memory design service should customers require something special.”

sureCore is the low-power provider of solutions designed to empower the IC design community to meet aggressive power budgets through a portfolio of ultra-low power memory design services and standard IP products. sureCore’s low-power engineering methodologies and design flows meet memory requirements with a comprehensive product and design services portfolio that create market differentiation for customers. The company’s low-power product line features close to near-threshold, silicon proven, process-independent SRAM IP.

Details of the job vacancies can be found at http://www.sure-core.com/?page_id=3784 by email to [email protected]

For more information, visit: www.sure-core.com

