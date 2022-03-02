Embedded Executive: Robert Bielby, Sr. Dir. of Automotive System Architecture, Micron

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Memory is taking on a whole new role in the automobile. This is partly because there is so much required and partly because the memory has to perform at much higher levels than before.

But is there such a thing as automotive memory? Is there a difference in memory for different applications? That’s where I started with my interview with Robert Bielby, Micron’s Senior Director of Automotive System Architecture. In this week’s Embedded Executives podcast, Robert explained why you need to peel back the skin to understand the differences.

