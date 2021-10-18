DIGISTOR Announces New C Series of Security Enhanced Self Encrypting Drives

DIGISTOR, a provider of secure Data At Rest (DAR) storage solutions, announced its Series C secure SSDs, the first DIGISTOR SSDs to add Cigent D3E cybersecurity software.

The new SSDs broaden the company’s comprehensive solutions and are designed to virtually eliminate the barrier to securing DAR with military-grade encryption for hardware and software. DIGISTOR announced its partnership with Cigent Technology, Inc., embedded cybersecurity technology provider, in late August 2021.

Additionally, the company announced that its full line of FIPS 140-2 L2 certified SSDs are undergoing Common Criteria certification, added multidrive support for Citadel SSDs, and introduced the Citadel GL SSD, which is designed to prevent unauthorized access to data where no monitor or screen is available for user interaction.

The C Series SSDs augment DIGISTOR self-encrypting SSDs are equipped with flexible file-level encryption and allow users to choose whether files are always locked or dynamically locked based on AI threat detection. Once locked, files are available only to authenticated individuals. The C Series supports multi-factor authentication, including Windows Hello - Facial Recognition, Fingerprint, PIN, Google Authenticator, and third-party authentication solutions like Cisco Duo.

DIGISTOR’s C-Series TCG Opal and FIPS 140-2 SSDs are available in Q4 2021, with additional products anticipated in before the end of the year and in early 2022.

The new Citadel GL SSD extends pre-boot authentication (PBA) to UAVs, sensors, appliances, and other “headless” applications.

Additional Citadel SSDs are now available to support multiple SSD (multidrive) installations in tactical servers or PCs. Multidrive allows an authorized user to authenticate to a single SSD, unlocking access to all Citadel SSDs in the system.

The company is debuting the C Series in the Trenton Systems booth (#2065) at the AUSA event in Washington, D.C.

For more information, visit: digistor.com

