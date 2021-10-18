Tune ROS 2 for Commercial Use

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Wind River's expert explains how and why to tune the ROS 2 system with Yocto-based Linux for commercial use.

On October 21, Wind River’s Principal Technologist Andrei Kholodnyi will share his expertise on why and how to tune the ROS 2 system with Yocto-based Linux for commercial use. The transformation from ROS to ROS2 is broadening the possibilities for robotic applications. The session is titled “Tune ROS 2 for Commercial Use.” In preparation for the demonstration on Thursday, we connected with Kholodnyi, himself, to explore some questions that will give listeners the opportunity to preview what type of information is to be expected in his presentation. Take a moment to explore what he shared with us…

ECD: What was the purpose of designing ROS 2 and how can the major differences between ROS and ROS 2 be measured?

Kholodnyi: ROS 2 designed to resolve a number of design issues with ROS architecture (better C++ support, distributed node management, built on top of the DDS standard).

ECD: How has the evolution from ROS to ROS2 expanded the opportunities for robotic applications?

Kholodnyi: ROS 2 brings determinism, a better real-time support, possible safety certification

ECD: How can robotics applications be beneficial for commercial use and what is ROS 2 role in production deployment?

Kholodnyi: ROS 2 ecosystem hits the critical mass, it is possible fairly easy to build a working prototype from ready-to-use ROS 2 components and convert it to the production deployment using various commercial offerings.

ECD: What does the future hold for service robots?

Kholodnyi: Due to the rapid advancements of robot technologies in combination with AI, big data analytics, cameras, sensors and speech recognition, service robots are on the rise. There are a lot of companies using ROS 2 in their products

ECD: Why combine the use of the ROS2 system with the Linux system?

Kholodnyi: Linux is an essential part of the ROS2 ecosystem. ROS 2 (even it is called Robot Operating system) needs an operating system underneath which is Linux in many cases.

