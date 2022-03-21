Stratodesk Now Citrix Ready Cloud Services and Endpoint Premium Certified

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Stratodesk

Stratodesk NoTouch OS endpoint software completes certification for Citrix Workspace version 2112. IT departments can centrally deploy, manage, and update their EUC solutions using Day 1 features and updates from over 45 technology partners.

The Citrix Ready program enables customers to identify complementary products and solutions that can enhance Citrix environments. Stratodesk NoTouch OS has successfully passed a series of tests established by Citrix, and is trusted to work effectively with the Citrix Workspace App for Linux.

Stratodesk NoTouch OS also ships with Stratodesk NoTouch Center, an enterprise management solution capable of managing x86, x64 and Raspberry Pi devices, and comes at no additional cost.

By deploying endpoints running Citrix Workspace and Stratodesk NoTouch solutions IT organizations can offer a choice of integrated communications and collaboration tools, including: Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Cisco WebEx with HDX certification, to end-users working partly or full-time from home.

"Stratodesk and Citrix unlock your virtual desktops to fully enable hybrid workforces, allowing productivity from anywhere in a secure, centralized manner that lifts the operational burden from IT staff," said Emanuel Pirker, CEO and Founder of Stratodesk. "Software innovation only matters if customers can take advantage of features without restrictions, which is why Stratodesk NoTouch supporting Citrix Workspace 2112 is so important for remote workers. On day one, our joint customers and partners can deploy our endpoint suite to optimize their Citrix cloud desktops experience with confidence."

