SAFERTOS from WITTENSTEIN Extends Support to the AWR2944 and Jacinto TDA4VM from Texas Instruments to Increase Safety Across Automotive Applications

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

February 04, 2022

SAFERTOS, the safety critical real time operating system from WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems (WHIS), is now available for the new AWR2944 and Jacinto TDA4VM platforms from Texas Instruments (TI).

SAFERTOS support for TI platforms has extended to the AWR2944 and the Jacinto TDA4VM, focusing on the C66 and ARM Cortex-R5 cores on each platform. The 77-GHz AWR2944 radar sensor can help automakers meet safety regulations and is the ideal solution for low power, self-monitored, ultra-accurate radar systems in the automotive space.

The Jacinto TDA4VM provides high performance compute for both traditional and deep learning algorithms at suitable power/performance ratios. It also has a high level of system integration to enable scalability and lower costs for advanced automotive platforms. WHIS engineers have been working closely with TI, integrating SAFERTOS with these new platforms to optimize performance. 30 Day evaluations of SAFERTOS are available for the C66 and ARM Cortex-R5 cores on both platforms.

WHIS engineers have been working with TI designs for over a decade. WHIS are experienced in porting their RTOS products to and optimizing for TI processors, meaning that SAFERTOS can provide the high-performance customers expect from top specification TI boards.

[1] Information from this paragraph has been sourced from the TI website, < TI advances driver assistance technology to more accurately monitor blind spots and efficiently navigate turns and corners to safely avoid collisions | news.ti.com>, 12.01.2022.

For more information, visit: https://www.highintegritysystems.com/

