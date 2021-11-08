Product of the Week: Tuxera Reliance Assure

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Automotive, aerospace, and other safety- and mission-critical applications are integrating more software from multiple vendors than ever before, and much of it's even open source. Developers must be assured they can rely on these third-party components. They need Tuxera Reliance Assure.

Tuxera Reliance Assure is a transactional embedded file system that helps developers streamline compliance with industry standards for fail safety. It features a copy-on-write feature that ensures live data is never overwritten, and Tuxera's Dynamic Transaction Point technology that offers deterministic compile- and run-time control over critical data.

As the Reliance Assure filesystem was built using the MISRA C:2012 coding standard and Automotive SPICE quality management framework, it provides full bi-directional traceability, integrated verification, and code reviews that serve as the foundation for creating and delivering certification artifacts. And, this documentation can be generated seamlessly through a Design Assurance Package add-on.

But most importantly, Tuxera Reliance Assure protects application software, data, and other components from corruption and loss during power failure events, while allowing developers to seamlessly manage and control data that is at risk.

As a small footprint offering that can be configured down to as little as 4 KB RAM and 12 KB of code, it works with some of today's leading RTOSs like FreeRTOS, Green Hills INTEGRITY, and SafeRTOS, and storage media such as eMMCs, SD/MMCs, NVRAMs, USB mass storage drives, and SATA or PATA disks.

Tuxera Reliance Assure in Action

Fast mounting times are one of Reliance Assure's keys to maintaining fail safety. To achieve this, it does away with journal replays and file system cleanups that delay the free flow of data after uncontrolled shutdowns like power loss or system crashes. Rather, it mounts directly into a known-good state, which has the added benefit of providing consistent and predictable boot times.

Operational reliability mechanisms include support for discards, where the file system permits disks to perform compaction more efficiently and thereby reduces wear on the flash and extends its lifetime. There are also cyclinc redundancy checks (CRCs) for enhanced reliability and, on compatible storage media, an atomic sector write capability that guarantees sectors contain completely new values or the original data if an error event does occur at write time. In other words, this feature means metadata will never point to incorrect user data.

Single log files, a pre-defined set of files with fixed names, and the modifying file hierarchy during runtime are all configurable features of Tuxera Reliance Assure. With features like full metadata cyclic redundancy checks (CRCs), developers can continuously monitor the reliability of their system.

The POSIX Configuration includes options for both a full and small POSIX-like file system API. The full system features a path-based file access, file handles, directory operations (including atomic rename), transactions, and a file system formatter. Configuration options for the full system include support for up to ten tasks, ten open file handles, 512-byte block size, and a minimum of twelve buffers for this configuration to determine code size and RAM requirement.

The small POSIX Configuration includes a reduced RAM option, buffers have also been reduced to a minimum of six, but all other POSIX-like APIs are still provided except for the atomic rename option.

The FSEssentials Configuration includes the full FSE API for read, write, and truncate on numbered files and transactions. Configuration options for FSE consist of 512-byte block size and a minimum of twelve buffers to determine code size and RAM requirement.

The fail-safe/transactional features come into play with the option for multiple file system operations to be performed as a user-level transaction, and protection from corrupt user data in the case the system experiences power loss. Transactional features also includes error checks at mount time if atomic sector writes are available.

Requirements for Getting Started with Reliance Assure

Annual subscriptions are available with multiple service level options. Technical support is also provided by Tuxera file system experts.

