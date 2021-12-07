Nexar Announces Partnership with OnlineComponents.com

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Altium LLC announced that OnlineComponents.com, an authorized e-commerce distributor of electronic components, has joined the Nexar ecosystem of companies that provide solutions needed to help design, source, and manufacture a printed circuit board (PCB).

One of the most tedious and time-consuming tasks in the electronic design-to-assembly process is researching availability and pricing for each part individually from numerous distributors. To address this challenge, Nexar, an Altium Business Unit, has launched a Bill of Materials (BOM) Tool embed, powered by Octopart’s real-time data intelligence. By implementing the tool as an embed on their website, OnlineComponents.com analyzes user BOMs to display an array of relevant part information in a single, sortable view.

Users upload their BOM into the OnlineComponents.com tool and with the tool’s advanced machine learning, no special formatting of the data is needed. The BOM Tool engine responds with a list of relevant parts that can be sorted by price, availability, lifecycle, and lead time. Additionally, the BOM tool provides related, and description searches to help find alternate parts, two features that have become valuable during supply chain shortages. Once the desired components and quantities are selected, the “Add All to Cart'' feature makes it simple to purchase the entire BOM. Ultimately, the BOM Tool is designed to empower users to make smart decisions based on the data provided. Users can also set batch sizes for bulk ordering, or export BOM Tool results for editing and collaboration.

The BOM Tool can be used by Nexar partners to provide a seamless workflow that makes finding, organizing, and purchasing components easy, enabling their salespeople to quote faster and more accurately, turning requests into quotes in a matter of minutes instead of days.

