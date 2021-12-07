Embedded Computing Design

Nexar Announces Partnership with OnlineComponents.com

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

December 07, 2021

News

Nexar Announces Partnership with OnlineComponents.com

Altium LLC announced that OnlineComponents.com, an authorized e-commerce distributor of electronic components, has joined the Nexar ecosystem of companies that provide solutions needed to help design, source, and manufacture a printed circuit board (PCB).

One of the most tedious and time-consuming tasks in the electronic design-to-assembly process is researching availability and pricing for each part individually from numerous distributors. To address this challenge, Nexar, an Altium Business Unit, has launched a Bill of Materials (BOM) Tool embed, powered by Octopart’s real-time data intelligence. By implementing the tool as an embed on their website, OnlineComponents.com analyzes user BOMs to display an array of relevant part information in a single, sortable view.

Users upload their BOM into the OnlineComponents.com tool and with the tool’s advanced machine learning, no special formatting of the data is needed. The BOM Tool engine responds with a list of relevant parts that can be sorted by price, availability, lifecycle, and lead time. Additionally, the BOM tool provides related, and description searches to help find alternate parts, two features that have become valuable during supply chain shortages. Once the desired components and quantities are selected, the “Add All to Cart'' feature makes it simple to purchase the entire BOM. Ultimately, the BOM Tool is designed to empower users to make smart decisions based on the data provided. Users can also set batch sizes for bulk ordering, or export BOM Tool results for editing and collaboration.

The BOM Tool can be used by Nexar partners to provide a seamless workflow that makes finding, organizing, and purchasing components easy, enabling their salespeople to quote faster and more accurately, turning requests into quotes in a matter of minutes instead of days. 

For more information, visit:, here.

Featured Companies

Nexar

4225 Executive Square
La Jolla, CA 92037
Website

OnlineComponents.com

29 West 38th St.
New York, NY 10018
Website
Email
(917) 525-2600

Altium LLC

4225 Executive Square
La Jolla, CA 92037
Website
Email
1-800-544-4186

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

