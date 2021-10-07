ITTIA Embedded Time Series Database to Support STM32 Edge Devices

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

ITTIA, a provider of time series high-performance embedded database software for autonomous systems and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, announced plans to support STMicroelectronics platforms.

The supported platforms include the STM32U5, STM32MP1, STM32F, STM32H7, STM32G4, STM32L4/L5 and STM32WB, a series of efficient microcontrollers and microprocessors. The combination of ITTIA database and STM32 is designed to offer suitable edge-optimized data processing and management platform, so manufacturers can gain full insight to monitor, processes, and manage IoT device time series data.

ITTIA database is architected with the purpose of high-performance device-level time series data processing, storage, and distribution, which is intended to add important value to advanced device applications, including mainstream MCUs and MPUs.

ITTIA database represents the next generation of data processing and management developed from the ground up for embedded devices. This dual-engine database, architected for time series data management, is designed to help customers overcome common data management engineering challenges to accelerate time to market.

Per the company, the STM32 delivers processing performance up to the industry’s highest benchmark scores for MCUs based on Arm Cortex-M processors, with hardware-based security capabilities. The combination of ITTIA embedded database and STMicroelectronics is intended to aid IoT design productivity so manufacturers can benefit from a verified solution when creating MCU and MPU software for embedded systems.

ITTIA database highlights for supported STM32 platforms include:

Processing time series data on the edge in real time

High performance concurrent read/write on flash media

Distribute embedded data across heterogeneous devices

Robust APIs: web services, C/C++, and more

Developer freedom to remotely access and export data in browser

Cross-platform: FreeRTOS, Azure RTOS ThreadX support, and more

ITTIA DB SQL for STM32 applications processors is available for evaluation at: https://www.ittia.com/products/ittia-db-sql/evaluation

ITTIA is an ST Microelectronics Authorized Partner and offers a joint webinar with ST and will present next generation time series embedded database software for STM32 devices, the culmination of decades of evolution, in a compact, self-managed package.

For more information, visit: https://www.ittia.com/webinars/time-series-database-stm32-mcus