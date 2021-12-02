Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Insiders Podcast: Would You Trust An Open Source OS in Your Safety Application?

By Embedded Insiders

December 02, 2021

Embedded Insiders Podcast: Would You Trust An Open Source OS in Your Safety Application?

On this episode, the Insiders discuss safety-critical open source operating systems. Do the rigid requirements of safety-critical embedded applications force users to reduce the flexibility many believe is the biggest advantage of open source? And if so, why not just license a commercial offering?

Next, Kate Stewart, Vice President of Dependable Embedded Systems at the Linux Foundation, provides her take on the evolution of embedded operating systems, from RTOSs to Linux. And what does that mean for systems engineering today?

Finally, Embedded Computing Design’s Assistant Editor Taryn Engmark, gives us the rundown on BrakTooth, a group of security vulnerabilities in more than 1,400 Bluetooth-enabled devices, and what you can do about them.

 
Subscribe
Featured Companies

The Linux Foundation

1 Letterman Drive
San Francisco, CA 94129
Website
Email
+1 415 723 9709

More from Embedded

Categories
Software & OS - Operating Systems, Filesystems & Libraries
Industrial
ADLINK Releases its First SMARC Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165

December 1, 2021

MORE
IoT
Infineon’s AIROC™ Cloud Connectivity Manager Supports the AWS IoT ExpressLink

December 1, 2021

MORE
Networking & 5G
AWS Private 5G Service Simplifies Setup and Maintenance for Private Mobile Networks

December 2, 2021

MORE
Security
videantis Achieves Automotive SPICE Level 2 Certification

December 2, 2021

MORE