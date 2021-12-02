Embedded Insiders Podcast: Would You Trust An Open Source OS in Your Safety Application?

By Embedded Insiders

On this episode, the Insiders discuss safety-critical open source operating systems. Do the rigid requirements of safety-critical embedded applications force users to reduce the flexibility many believe is the biggest advantage of open source? And if so, why not just license a commercial offering?

Next, Kate Stewart, Vice President of Dependable Embedded Systems at the Linux Foundation, provides her take on the evolution of embedded operating systems, from RTOSs to Linux. And what does that mean for systems engineering today?

Finally, Embedded Computing Design’s Assistant Editor Taryn Engmark, gives us the rundown on BrakTooth, a group of security vulnerabilities in more than 1,400 Bluetooth-enabled devices, and what you can do about them.