Embedded GUI Webinar & Content

Embedded GUI Webinar March 15th, 2022 at https://bit.ly/3rNzOg6

The Internet of Everything extends the embedded devices that emphasize human-computer interaction to describe a more intelligent connection with graphical user interface (GUI) and voice to best clarify the value of the Internet of Things.

We now have easy access to enjoy high-definition, high-nature interaction experiences pervaded through daily life, for example, the smartphone. However, introducing a colorful UI into a resource-limited embedded device (MCU) is not easy.

So RT-Thread IoT OS partnered with LVGL, Nuvoton, WCH, and NXP to bring this webinar (and a design contest we will soon be launching), opening an opportunity for embedded developers that come from everywhere to explore more possibilities with embedded GUI. Topics feature several, such as discussing the best-fitting GUI for your projects, hardware commits to human-computer interaction, skills to simplify GUI development. Also, many examples and projects showcases will be introduced.

⏰ Time: 3/15/2022, 8:00 AM PST

✅ The e-certificate is provided to attendees.

✅ Free register now: https://bit.ly/3rNzOg6

RT-Thread is an open source, neutral, and community-based real-time operating system (RTOS). RT-Thread has Standard version and Nano version. For resource-constrained microcontroller (MCU) systems, the Nano version that requires only 3 KB Flash and 1.2 KB RAM memory resources can be tailored with easy-to-use tools. For resource-rich IoT devices, RT-Thread can use the online software package management tool, together with system configuration tools, to achieve intuitive and rapid modular cutting, seamlessly import rich software packages; thus, achieving complex functions like Android's graphical interface and touch sliding effects, smart voice interaction effects, and so on.

Key features:

Designed for resource-constrained devices, the minimum kernel requires only 1.2KB of RAM and 3 KB of Flash.

A variety of standard interfaces, such as POSIX, CMSIS, C++ application environment.

Has rich components and a prosperous and fast growing package ecosystem

Elegant code style, easy to use, read and master.

High Scalability. RT-Thread has high-quality scalable software architecture, loose coupling, modularity, is easy to tailor and expand.

Supports high-performance applications.

Supports all mainstream compiling tools such as GCC, Keil and IAR.

Supports a wide range of architectures and chips.

LVGL (Light and Versatile Graphics Library) is a free and open-source graphics library providing everything you need to create an embedded GUI with easy-to-use graphical elements, beautiful visual effects and a low memory footprint.

Key features

Powerful building blocks such as buttons, charts, lists, sliders, images, etc.

Advanced graphics with animations, anti-aliasing, opacity, smooth scrolling

Various input devices such as touchpad, mouse, keyboard, encoder, etc.

Multi-language support with UTF-8 encoding

Multi-display support, i.e. use multiple TFT, monochrome displays simultaneously

Fully customizable graphic elements with CSS-like styles

Hardware independent: use with any microcontroller or display

Scalable: able to operate with little memory (64 kB Flash, 16 kB RAM)

OS, external memory and GPU are supported but not required

Single frame buffer operation even with advanced graphic effects

Written in C for maximal compatibility (C++ compatible)

Simulator to start embedded GUI design on a PC without embedded hardware

Binding to MicroPython

Tutorials, examples, themes for rapid GUI design

Documentation is available online and as PDF

Free and open-source under MIT license



LVGL has now registered as a software package of RT-Thread. By using Env tool or RT-Thread Studio IDE, RT-Thread users can easily download LVGL source code and combine with RT-Thread project.

Together, we're on a mission to make Embedded GUI Development easier.

Register now at https://bit.ly/3rNzOg6.