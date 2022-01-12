Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Steve Graves, President and CEO, McObject

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

January 12, 2022

Embedded Executive: Steve Graves, President and CEO, McObject

We’ve been talking a lot lately about what it means to be “real time.” In theory, it’s not something that’s achievable. But in practice, “good enough” is good enough for many applications.

Another product to hit the market recently is a real-time database, developed by McObject. When I saw that release, I jumped at the chance to speak to Steve Graves, McObject’s President and CEO, to see if his definition matched mine. Check out this week’s Embedded Executives podcast to hear Steve’s thoughts.

 
