Embedded Computing Design

MicroEJ Announces Availability of MICROEJ Kifaru, a Javascript Development Environment for Embedded Devices

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

September 01, 2021

News

MicroEJ Announces Availability of MICROEJ Kifaru, a Javascript Development Environment for Embedded Devices
(Image Courtesy of MicroEJ)

MicroEJ released its new JavaScript framework for embedded development, called MICROEJ Kifaru. This new addition is designed to fulfill the company’s mission to democratize embedded development to the broadest ecosystem of skilled applications developers on the market.

Per the company, MicroEJ has supported multiple standards and specific languages (C, Java, Domain-Specific Languages) to open embedded systems development to the large mobile and cloud community. By adding JavaScript support to MICROEJ Virtual Execution Environment (VEE), MicroEJ leverages an ecosystem of developers on the market, making MICROEJ VEE an accessible execution environment in the embedded industry. And the roadmap includes Kotlin and Python for broad engineering.

MICROEJ Kifaru introduces benefits to smart device manufacturers:

  • Safe software container: MICROEJ Kifaru targets the safe MicroEJ software container, enabling the application to be written in multiple languages. However, all multi-language components are securely run and managed by MICROEJ VEE.
  • No learning curve: JavaScript is considered as one of the easiest and accessible languages to learn. It is highly dynamic and loosely typed, which translates into more flexibility. In addition, it makes it easier to iterate at a fast velocity to achieve quick prototypes and applications.
  • Large ecosystem: Engineering teams can now benefit from large ecosystems of tools, frameworks, and libraries that can be leveraged in the development process to reduce development efforts and costs. MICROEJ Kifaru supports npm command line, babel, etc.
  • Software modules reuse: MicroEJ ensure software modules portability across many RTOS/OS and hardware platforms. It means that JavaScript software modules created with MICROEJ Kifaru can run ‘as is’ on various electronics with no modifications, resulting in a much easier evaluation process between different hardware and fast product declinations.
  • Reliability: MicroEJ combines security and flexibility as it provides application sandboxing, meaning software applications stay isolated from each other. Device robustness is provided at execution thanks to code validation and real-time execution checking for reliable embedded and IoT devices.

Access the MicroEJ website to know more about MicroEJ framework and discover its newest MICROEJ Kifaru preview demo: developer.microej.com/kifaru

 

Subscribe
Featured Companies

MicroEJ

11 rue du Chemin Rouge, B?t. D
NANTES, Cedex 3 44373
Website
+33 (0)2 85 52 45 50

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Software & OS - IDEs & Application Programming
Automotive
UnitedSiC Pushes the Envelope with SiC FETs

September 23, 2021

MORE
Consumer
MicroEJ and NXP Collaborate to Enable Ultra Low power Optimization On The i.MX RT500 Crossover MCUs for Wearables

September 1, 2021

MORE
Healthcare
ABB Introduces Rectifier Designed for Medical Applications

September 22, 2021

MORE
Software & OS
Embedded Executive: Clay Johnson, CEO and Co-Founder, CacheQ Systems

September 22, 2021

MORE