Embedded Computing Design

Lattice Expands Automate Solution Stack and Propel Design Tool Capabilities to Accelerate Industrial Application Development

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

December 17, 2021

News

Lattice Expands Automate Solution Stack and Propel Design Tool Capabilities to Accelerate Industrial Application Development

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation launched the latest version of its Lattice Automate solution stack for industrial automation systems and the release of an updated version of the Lattice Propel embedded design environment.

Lattice Automate features new real-time networking capabilities, AI-based predictive maintenance, increased processor performance and scalability, and more flexible configurations. The updated version of  Lattice Propel is designed to simplify the development of industrial automation systems with improved performance and added functionality supporting RISC-V soft processor cores. 

Enhancements and new features of Automate 1.1 and Propel 2.1 include: 

  • Automate 1.1 
    • Local to Cloud Real-time Networking – Supports industry standard OPC UA for cloud connectivity in addition to embedded real-time local processing capabilities 
    • Increased processor performance and scalability enhancements 
    • More flexible configuration with more nodes without sacrificing the data latency 
  • Propel 2.1
    • Support for a new RISC-V RV32IMC core providing improved performance and “M” (multiply/divide) extension functionality 
    • Additional IP cores including Tri-speed ethernet MAC, multi-port memory controller, 10Gb ethernet and PCIe  
    • Enhanced on-chip debugging allowing concurrent processor and logic debug with a single download cable 

For more information, visit www.latticesemi.com

Subscribe
Featured Companies

Lattice Semiconductor

5555 NE Moore Ct
Hilsboro, OR 97124
Website
(503) 268-8000

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Software & OS - IDEs & Application Programming
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
AI & Machine Learning
Image Courtesy of Imagimob
Imagimob tinyML Platform Supports Quantization of LSTM and Other TensorFlow Layers

December 14, 2021

MORE
Networking & 5G
Sequans Introduces Low Power GNSS Positioning Technology on its Monarch 2 LTE-M/NB-IoT Platform

December 14, 2021

MORE
Processing
Using Imagination Around Arm & RISC-V

December 17, 2021

MORE
Software & OS
Lattice Expands Automate Solution Stack and Propel Design Tool Capabilities to Accelerate Industrial Application Development

December 17, 2021

MORE