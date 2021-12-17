Lattice Expands Automate Solution Stack and Propel Design Tool Capabilities to Accelerate Industrial Application Development

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation launched the latest version of its Lattice Automate solution stack for industrial automation systems and the release of an updated version of the Lattice Propel embedded design environment.

Lattice Automate features new real-time networking capabilities, AI-based predictive maintenance, increased processor performance and scalability, and more flexible configurations. The updated version of Lattice Propel is designed to simplify the development of industrial automation systems with improved performance and added functionality supporting RISC-V soft processor cores.

Enhancements and new features of Automate 1.1 and Propel 2.1 include:

Automate 1.1 Local to Cloud Real-time Networking – Supports industry standard OPC UA for cloud connectivity in addition to embedded real-time local processing capabilities Increased processor performance and scalability enhancements More flexible configuration with more nodes without sacrificing the data latency

Propel 2.1 Support for a new RISC-V RV32IMC core providing improved performance and “M” (multiply/divide) extension functionality Additional IP cores including Tri-speed ethernet MAC, multi-port memory controller, 10Gb ethernet and PCIe Enhanced on-chip debugging allowing concurrent processor and logic debug with a single download cable



