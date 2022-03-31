ITTIA Announces Support for QNX Software Development Platform 7.1

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

ITTIA announced support for the QNX Software Development Platform 7.1, featuring the QNX Neutrino Real-Time OS and a full suite of development tools for embedded systems.

The combination of ITTIA DB and QNX provides a secure software development platform for building mission-critical embedded systems and offers real-time edge-optimized data management.

ITTIA DB’s real-time data management features for QNX are designed to pave the development path for embedding data security, high-performance data management, and real-time data processing. ITTIA DB features for QNX 7.1 include:

Monitoring, capturing, and storing the real-time data stream

Real-time alert broadcasting from events and changes in data trend behaviors

Security features for data management in conjunction with RTOS

Running live queries, with concurrent read/write, directly at the edge

Making data highly available to prevent down-time from data loss

ITTIA DB for QNX is available for evaluation at: https://www.ittia.com/products/ittia-db-sql/evaluation

For more information visit www.ittia.com