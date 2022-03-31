Embedded Computing Design

ITTIA Announces Support for QNX Software Development Platform 7.1

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

March 31, 2022

News

ITTIA announced support for the QNX Software Development Platform 7.1, featuring the QNX Neutrino Real-Time OS and a full suite of development tools for embedded systems.

The combination of ITTIA DB and QNX provides a secure software development platform for building mission-critical embedded systems and offers real-time edge-optimized data management.

ITTIA DB’s real-time data management features for QNX are designed to pave the development path for embedding data security, high-performance data management, and real-time data processing. ITTIA DB features for QNX 7.1 include:

  • Monitoring, capturing, and storing the real-time data stream
  • Real-time alert broadcasting from events and changes in data trend behaviors
  • Security features for data management in conjunction with RTOS
  • Running live queries, with concurrent read/write, directly at the edge
  • Making data highly available to prevent down-time from data loss

ITTIA DB for QNX is available for evaluation at: https://www.ittia.com/products/ittia-db-sql/evaluation

For more information visit www.ittia.com 

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Software & OS - IDEs & Application Programming
Software & OS - Operating Systems, Filesystems & Libraries
