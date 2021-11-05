IAR Systems Launches Cross-Platform Build Tools for Building and Testing in CI/CD Environments

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

IAR Systems now provides IAR Build Tools for Arm with support for Linux and Windows installations, further extending IAR Systems’ offering for flexible automated workflows with automated builds.

Supporting implementation in cross platform-based frameworks for automated application build and test processes, the tools are designed to enable large-scale deployments of critical software building and testing.



IAR Build Tools are designed to streamline automated processes, from development into building and testing, and make it possible for organizations to optimize resources when it comes to the time developers spend in their projects, as well as to manage and utilize licenses and servers in an optimal way. IAR Build Tools offer code quality, optimizations for size and speed, and suitable build times. The tools can be integrated into different build systems, such as CMake or Ninja, and the command line build utility IARBuild streamlines building for ideal integration with Continuous Integration engines like Jenkins and Bamboo. With the static analysis tool C-STAT, developers can ensure code quality throughout the development and testing process.



More information, visit: www.iar.com/bxarm.