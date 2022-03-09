Embedded Executive: Quentin Ochem, Product Management Lead, AdaCore and Florian Gilcher, Managing Director, Ferrous Systems

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

AdaCore is one of the leaders in the Ada programming language. Ada has been around for a long time, and is time tested.

AdaCore recently announced that it is working with Rust, which is far newer than Ada. To me, that sounds like a disconnect. To understand how and why this marriage occurred, I invited Quentin Ochem, the Lead for Product Management and Business Development at AdaCore and Florian Gilcher, the Managing Director of Ferrous Systems for this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.