Embedded Executive: Quentin Ochem, Product Management Lead, AdaCore and Florian Gilcher, Managing Director, Ferrous Systems

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

March 09, 2022

Embedded Executive: Quentin Ochem, Product Management Lead, AdaCore and Florian Gilcher, Managing Director, Ferrous Systems

AdaCore is one of the leaders in the Ada programming language. Ada has been around for a long time, and is time tested.

AdaCore recently announced that it is working with Rust, which is far newer than Ada. To me, that sounds like a disconnect. To understand how and why this marriage occurred, I invited Quentin Ochem, the Lead for Product Management and Business Development at AdaCore and Florian Gilcher, the Managing Director of Ferrous Systems for this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 

 
