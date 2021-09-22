Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Clay Johnson, CEO and Co-Founder, CacheQ Systems

In theory, developers should be writing their code well before the hardware is available. In practice, that’s not usually the case, for a host of reasons. CacheQ Systems has come up with a method that greatly simplifies this process, and really does allow developers to get down to business without the ready hardware. How do they do that? That’s what you’ll learn in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast with Clay Johnson, CacheQ Systems’ CEO) and Co-Founder.

