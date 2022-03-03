Embedded Computing Design

CoreAVI Enables Freedom of Choice and Scalability for Safe Systems Designs Through Newly Ratified Vulkan SC API

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

March 03, 2022

News

CoreAVI, a developer of functionally safe software stacks for embedded applications, announced that the Vulkan SC API from The Khronos Group has been ratified, allowing CoreAVI to enable standards-based implementations across silicon platforms in the ecosystem.

This ratification enables freedom of choice for developers of safety critical systems, regardless of industry segment or industry vertical. As the chair of Khronos’ Vulkan Safety Critical Working Group, CoreAVI continues to work towards driving forward new standards to support true safety critical compute capabilities using graphics processors.

CoreAVI’s VkCore® SC, which is aligned with the Vulkan SC API, is the foundation of CoreAVI’s Platforms for Safety Critical Applications, and addresses the needs of safe graphics and compute applications across all market verticals.

The newly ratified Vulkan SC API provides an open standard for safe software development and deployment and allows CoreAVI to become the first vendor to offer new levels of scalability and reuse for software deployments for safety critical systems such as ADAS, robotics, autonomous systems, and more. The ratified Vulkan SC API allows CoreAVI’s customers to improve time to safety and return on investment throughout the supply chain.

For more information, visit: coreavi.com

 

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

