CoreAVI Enables Freedom of Choice and Scalability for Safe Systems Designs Through Newly Ratified Vulkan SC API

CoreAVI, a developer of functionally safe software stacks for embedded applications, announced that the Vulkan SC API from The Khronos Group has been ratified, allowing CoreAVI to enable standards-based implementations across silicon platforms in the ecosystem.

This ratification enables freedom of choice for developers of safety critical systems, regardless of industry segment or industry vertical. As the chair of Khronos’ Vulkan Safety Critical Working Group, CoreAVI continues to work towards driving forward new standards to support true safety critical compute capabilities using graphics processors.

CoreAVI’s VkCore® SC, which is aligned with the Vulkan SC API, is the foundation of CoreAVI’s Platforms for Safety Critical Applications, and addresses the needs of safe graphics and compute applications across all market verticals.

The newly ratified Vulkan SC API provides an open standard for safe software development and deployment and allows CoreAVI to become the first vendor to offer new levels of scalability and reuse for software deployments for safety critical systems such as ADAS, robotics, autonomous systems, and more. The ratified Vulkan SC API allows CoreAVI’s customers to improve time to safety and return on investment throughout the supply chain.

