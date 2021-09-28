Embedded Computing Design

eSOL and RTI Collaborate on Rapid Development of Embedded Systems for Automotive and Industrial Automation Markets

By Chad Cox

September 28, 2021

Image Courtesy of eSOL & RTI

The High-Performance Combination of RTI Connext DDS and eSOL RTOS will Streamline System Development for Multicore Applications.

eSOL and Real-Time Innovations (RTI), announced a collaboration to support high-performance, secure embedded applications running on multicore systems for automotive and industrial use cases

RTI developed the foundations of the Data Distribution Service (DDS) connectivity standard, and eSOL was the first commercial RTOS vendor with multicore support for the first chip with an Arm multicore CPU.

Through the partnership, RTI Connext DDS is now fully integrated with eSOL eMCOS. This allows eMCOS developers to take advantage of many benefits while developing distributed real-time systems and leveraging open standards and high-performance commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) technology.

RTI and eSOL enable real-time applications created on a modern architecture design within the embedded sector. According to the companies, “the Connext DDS data-centric connectivity framework combined with the eMCOS multikernel architecture, provides the lowest multicore latencies for an RTOS on multicore hardware.” When combined, these technologies deliver the highest levels of efficiency and security for developers of complex multicore systems.

For more information, please visit, esol.com and rti.com

Featured Companies

eSOL Co., Ltd.

Harmony Tower, 1-32-2
Tokyo, Honcho, Nakano-ku 164-8721
Website
Email
+81-3-5365-1560

Real-Time Innovations (RTI)

232 E. Java Drive
Sunnyvale, CA 94089
Website
Email
+1 (408) 990-7400

