Embedded Software Market to Meet Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics

By Madhura Dethe

Blog

The embedded software market is set to register commendable growth over the coming years, propelled by the surging demand for consumer electronic devices comprising smartphones, laptops, handheld gaming devices, smart TVs, and others based on Android, Linux, and other OS.

The market expansion can further be attributed to the evolution of the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), and the potential growth in emerging economies. On account of these factors, the embedded software market size is slated to exceed USD 21.5 billion by 2027, as stated by the latest research by Global Market Insights, Inc.

This rise is accredited to the increasing priority for pre-emptive scheduling in all the modern operating systems. A pre-emptive operating system schedules tasks on the basis of priority, and its multi-tasking feature is effective in escalating the response of the system to events. This further simplifies the process of software development and makes the system more reliable.

Considering recent developments in the sector, in May 2021, Hyperion Entertainment announced the launch and availability of AmigaOS 3.2 for over 68,000 amigas. The OS has more than 100 new features and bugfixes that are set to boost user experience. Such advancements are expected to spur the revenue expansion through the forecast period.

Europe's Embedded Software Market Growth

The embedded software industry in Europe is expected to exhibit a substantial CAGR of 6% between 2021 and 2027. This upsurge is attributed to the soaring adoption of automation and digital transformation in the industrial applications.

The demand for embedded software tools is further driven by the transformation towards ‘Industry 4.0’ and the continuous escalation in software applications for the optimization of advanced production processes.

As per the European Commission’s Horizon 2020, the Government is planning the setup of research activities as part of the “Digitizing and transforming European industry and services” program. In addition, it also intends to invest a revenue of over 500 million USD in innovation and development in the areas of 5G, AI, blockchain, support embedded for software, smart system integration, and microelectronics.

Collaborative Steps to Bolster Business

Major players in the embedded software industry include Texas Instruments, Embeddetech, Microsoft, Intel, Renesas, HCL, NXP Semiconductors, and others. These embedded software developers are focusing on the adoption of product development initiatives to consolidate their position in the market.

Some of these developments include:

In March 2020, Embeddetech rolled out a virtual embedded system development platform, that enables the development and testing of embedded software. The platform facilitates the process of virtualizing the microcontroller.

In March 2021, Google announced the launch of the Flutter 2 platform for developers for the creation of portable apps for numerous platforms. The product is an embedded software, that can be implanted in smart home appliances, TVs, and other applications.

In June 2021, Segger Microcontroller introduced an all-in-one embedded software stack, claiming that it will help in addressing the chip shortage. The emPower OS has been developed on the basis of Segger’s embOS real time operating system.

In a nutshell, the surging adoption of IoT-enabled devices for the purpose of enhanced connectivity will boost embedded software market size through the forthcoming years.

Having pursued a post graduate degree in English Literature, Madhura Dethe's interest naturally drifted toward writing. Presently, she works as an associate content writer for lunchwithapunch.com and pens down insightful articles on healthcare, technology, and business trends. Her other interests comprise reading, sketching, and classical dance.