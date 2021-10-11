Embedded Computing Design

Variscite and Sequitur Labs Partner to Accelerate the Development of Secure IoT Products

By Chad Cox

October 11, 2021

Image Courtesy of Variscite

Variscite announced a new partnership with Sequitur Labs that intends to provide a complete security solution for customers using Variscite's i.MX8 based System on Module (SoM) for IoT and Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications.

Within the next few years there will be many billions of internet devices online. An increased demand for smart products based on AI at the network edge is the main reason why. However, the IoT market is far from being what one would call secure. According to Variscite and Sequintur Labs, about half of IoT vendors have experienced a security breach at least once.

"With 75 billion devices expected to be online by 2025, device vendors and their customers need to ensure that their products are safe and secure," said Philip Attfield, Co-founder and CEO of Sequitur Labs. "IoT security is no longer optional – whether it's protecting critical IP on the device or securing the transmission of firmware updates through an internet connection.”

Without a proper security framework, each connected device is a target for dubious attacks.

Beginning with the early design phase and extending throughout a product’s lifecycle, Sequitur's EmSPARK Security Suite and EmPOWER cloud services help IoT vendors resolve security issues. When both are combined with Variscite's SoM solutions, more focus can be put on efforts to develop and release secure IoT products swiftly and with minimal risk.

For more information, visit variscite.com, and sequiturlabs.com.

Featured Companies

Sequitur Labs

33404 SE Redmond Fall City Rd.
Fall City, WA 98024
Website
+1 (425) 654 - 2048

Variscite

4 Hamelacha St.
Lod, 7152008
Website
Email
+972 (9) 9562910

Consumer
