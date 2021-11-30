STMicroelectronics Reveals Secure Microcontroller for Biometric System-on-Card and dCVV Solutions

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

STMicroelectronics is facilitating advanced security for contact and contactless payment cards, ID cards, and transport ticketing with its latest-generation ST31 secure microcontroller.

The ST31N600, based on ST’s 40nm eSTM technology, integrates circuitry for energy harvesting and additional connectivity used by biometric and dynamic card verification (dCVV) applications, enabling battery-free smartcards to provide enhanced user authentication in contactless and online transactions.

Based on the latest-generation Arm® SecurCore™ architecture for secure microcontrollers, the ST31N600 meets EMV ISO 7816, ISO 14443, and ISO 18092 standards for contact and contactless cards and lets designers securely connect various types of peripherals to introduce value-added card features.

Laurent Degauque, Marketing Director, Secure Microcontroller Division, STMicroelectronics, said, “Showcasing this device at Trustech 2021, we will demonstrate secure biometric payment based on STPay-Topaz-Bio and dCVV for safe online transactions.”

STPay-Topaz-Bio is a ready-to-use payment solution that adds the security of biometric cardholder authentication to the speed and convenience of contactless transactions. This Biometric System-on-Card (BSoC) solution is based on ST31N600 with an ultra-low-power STM32L4* microcontroller, both embedded in an EMV (Eurocard Mastercard Visa) module. The ST31N600 hosts payment applications, biometric-template matching, and energy harvesting to power the system.

The ST31N600 product can also be used for ecommerce payment based on dCVV technology that provides a dynamic code refresh on each EMV transaction without needing an external battery or clock timer.

At Trustech, ST will showcase:

The BSoC based on Linxens EMV module and prelaminated inlay combined with FPC T-Shape® 2 (T2) sensor module from Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™).

The dCVV solution embedding the Ellipse EVC® All-in-One, the first EMV micromodule with an integrated screen to display a Dynamic Security Code for eCommerce protection.

For more information, visit STMicroelectronics.